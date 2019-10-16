My way to stop boardroom infighting
Squabbling managers can be ruinous for a company. They can scupper each other and make decision-making impossible. But Gordon Wilson, the chief executive of tech firm Advanced - says he has a method to stop it. Get people to open up and share with their colleagues what makes them tick.

