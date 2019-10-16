Media player
My way to stop boardroom infighting
Squabbling managers can be ruinous for a company. They can scupper each other and make decision-making impossible. But Gordon Wilson, the chief executive of tech firm Advanced - says he has a method to stop it. Get people to open up and share with their colleagues what makes them tick.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
This video is also part of a series called CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
16 Oct 2019
