Former Thomas Cook staff back at work

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Staff back at work in former Thomas Cook shops
Last month, tour firm Thomas Cook went out of business, putting 9,000 jobs in the UK at risk. But Hay's Travel has taken over its 500-plus travel shops and says it will continue to employ up to 2,500 of the people who work in them.
On Monday, staff at the former Thomas Cook shop in Hucknall, near Nottingham, started a new week at work after two weeks of waiting to hear if they still had jobs.
-
15 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window