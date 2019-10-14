'Our job is to expand the narrative'

Video

Abiola Oke is the boss of multi-media entertainment firm OkayAfrica.

He tells the BBC that his firm is trying to broaden the coverage of Africans making positive change on the continent.

"Our job is not to change the narrative, it's to expand the narrative. What Africa is, is not singular. So for us, how are we highlighting the people who are actually doing things on the continent to improve the lives of Africans," he said.

"And more importantly, who are the creatives? Who are the entrepreneurs? How are they creating indigenous home-grown solutions?"