Bringing African writers to the public

Video

More and more publishing houses are springing up across Africa in order to provide greater access to African writers.

Cassava Republic Press, which started in 2006 in Abuja, Nigeria, is one example.

"We started Cassava Republic Press because we wanted Africans to own the means of production, to be in charge of the storytelling and not just writing the stories but to own the facilities and the infrastructure for telling the stories," Cassava Republic Press's co-founder Dr Bibi Bakare Yusuf told the BBC.

"Before, even with the greatest African writers, we could not find them on bookshelves in big metropolises like Lagos."