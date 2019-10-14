The challenge of moving print advertisers to digital
The newspaper industry is booming in Kenya, but most advertisers would still rather advertise in print than in digital, despite the fact that most people now have a smartphone.

Advertisers spent 8% of their advertising budget online in 2015, according to Statista, while Kenyans spent 22% of their time online.

What can be done to move print advertisers into digital publishing?

