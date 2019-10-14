Turning Kenyan art into fashion
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turning Kenyan art into fashion

Kenyan luxury fashion designer Zuri has collaborated with Nairobi-based multimedia artist Dennis Muraguri.

Mr Muraguri enjoys depicting every-day life in Kenya, and one image he plays a lot with in his art is the Matatu, a privately owned minibus that used to be the country's sole form of public transport until recently.

  • 14 Oct 2019