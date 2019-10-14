Creating makeup just for African women
House of Tara International's chief executive Tara Fela Durotoye was once a law student who saw a significant gap in the international cosmetics market - there was no makeup designed especially for the skin tones of African women.

She became a business entrepreneur and her brand House of Tara now has 270 products, 23 stores, 14 beauty schools and 10,000 representatives across the African continent.

