Nissan Europe 'not sustainable in no-deal Brexit' says boss
If there is a no-deal Brexit, and 10% tariffs are placed on UK car exports under World Trade Organization rules, then NIssan's business model in Europe will not be sustainable, says Nissan Europe chair Gianluca de Ficchy.
10 Oct 2019
