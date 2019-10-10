Nissan Europe 'not sustainable in no-deal Brexit'
If there is a no-deal Brexit, and 10% tariffs are placed on UK car exports under World Trade Organization rules, then NIssan's business model in Europe will not be sustainable, says Nissan Europe chair Gianluca de Ficchy.

