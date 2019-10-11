Million dollar idea: The speed camera

Media player
How the speed camera became a million dollar idea
They're the yellow boxes on poles you see along roadsides all over the world: Gatso cameras. They've been catching speeding motorists for more than 50 years. But the first one was made not to slow motorists down but to help one rally driver go faster, as Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell
11 Oct 2019
