Mozambique creates its own cigar brand
With a growing middle class in Africa, with increasing levels of disposable income, there's a rising demand for luxury goods like cigars. Established brands mainly come from Latin America, but now one firm in Mozambique is seeking to challenge that.
08 Oct 2019
