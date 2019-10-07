Unilever boss, Alan Jope, says his firm is cutting back on plastic to stay relevant
Video

Unilever boss, Alan Jope, says the firm, which is the UK's biggest food producer, and also owns dozens of health, beauty and cleaning brands, is cutting back on plastic to remain relevant to younger consumers who worry about the environment.

  • 07 Oct 2019