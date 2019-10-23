The perils of travel vlogging for a living
Video

Being a travel vlogger sounds like a dream job - like one long holiday - but it can be difficult to make a living from it.

Travel vlogger Alana Fickes talks about the pitfalls of travelling the world making videos for YouTube and paying your way at the same time.

