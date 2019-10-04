Million Dollar Idea: the highlighter pen

Media player
How the highlighter pen became a million dollar idea.
Highlighter pens have become indispensible tools for the office worker and the student alike. But their history stretches back to the carefree, drug-addled hippy generation of the 1960s. Aaron Heslehurst tells their story...
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
04 Oct 2019
