Million Dollar Idea: the highlighter pen
How the highlighter pen became a million dollar idea.

Highlighter pens have become indispensible tools for the office worker and the student alike. But their history stretches back to the carefree, drug-addled hippy generation of the 1960s. Aaron Heslehurst tells their story...

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 04 Oct 2019