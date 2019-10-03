Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Warburtons 'on the verge of compostable packaging'
The chairman of Warburtons, Jonathan Warburton, has told BBC Radio 5 Live that the company is "on the verge" of having a compostable packaging alternative for its white 'Toastie' sliced bread.
The bakery currently uses unrecyclable wax paper packaging, which it says it needs to hold the bread tightly.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window