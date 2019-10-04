India shelves crackdown on single-use plastic

Video

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the nation to work towards ending the use of plastic. It comes after India shelved a blanket ban on single-use plastics saying it was too disruptive during an economic slowdown - the proposal had already spooked businesses and manufacturers.

Video by Jaltson AC, Pritam Roy, Aakriti Thapar, Mrigakshi Shukla and Suranjana Tewari