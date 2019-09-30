Supermarket boss: 'We can co-exist' with traditional traders
Ursula Pais runs a supermarket in Mozambique, a country which has only had them for the past decade or so. Her aim is to branch out from urban areas - where such supermarket shopping is established - to the untapped rural areas. But it's a challenge in a country which has been hit by economic crises and where roads and other infrastructure need improving.

  • 30 Sep 2019
