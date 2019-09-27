The hat maker from Mozambique

Media player
A hat maker in Mozambique turns her hobby into a business
In Mozambique Epifania Stella Ernesto-Gove has turned her hat making hobby into a business. From Maputo Lerato Mbele reports.
27 Sep 2019
