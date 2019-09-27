Media player
Parisians fight climate change with a surprising weapon
A social enterprise in Paris is trying to persuade restaurants to turn food waste into compost.
It's doing this with the help of a team of city cyclists and "rocket" technology imported from Macclesfield, England.
Produced, filmed and edited by digital reporter Dougal Shaw.
27 Sep 2019
