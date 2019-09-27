Million dollar idea: 'Happy Birthday'
How the 'Happy Birthday' song became a million dollar idea

Every day, millions of people sing "Happy Birthday" in honour of their friends and family. But for almost a century it was protected by copyright.

It couldn't be sung in films or on television - or even with waiters in a restaurant - without incurring steep fees. That's until someone called the lawyers' bluff. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.

