Million dollar idea: 'Happy Birthday'

Every day, millions of people sing "Happy Birthday" in honour of their friends and family. But for almost a century it was protected by copyright.
It couldn't be sung in films or on television - or even with waiters in a restaurant - without incurring steep fees. That's until someone called the lawyers' bluff. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.
Video by Jeremy Howell.
27 Sep 2019
