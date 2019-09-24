Media player
'It's a mess for everybody'
Former Thomas Cook pilot David Crichton was told he would lose his job on Monday, shortly after the tour agent went bust. Luckily he was in the UK at the time, but he says other crew members are stranded "all around the world" and may have to pay high prices for tickets to fly home.
24 Sep 2019
