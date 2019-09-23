Thomas Cook passengers face a long journey home
More than 150,000 Thomas Cook holidaymakers face an uncertain journey home after the travel firm collapsed in the early hours of Monday morning. Many will have longer journeys home, with potentially long coach trips when they get back to the UK. In Cyprus, one couple said their hotel bills hadn't been paid and the rep had disappeared.

