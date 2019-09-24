Media player
The Kabul market that sells birds from around the world
The Ka Faroshi market in Kabul sells birds from around the world - but times are hard and prices are falling.
Caged birds are a popular pet in Afghanistan. But is this a cruel and damaging trade that should be stopped?
Reported by Secunder Kermani. Produced by Pamela Parker, Mahfouz Zubaide. Filmed by Mudasir Hassan.
24 Sep 2019
