Video
The robot that cleans floors and tells jokes
More than 100 fully autonomous cleaning robots are coming to Singapore this year, made by local manufacturer Lionsbot.
Ella tells jokes as she cleans the floor in the island nation's National Gallery... but not everyone is convinced.
Producer: Lucy Martin. Filmed by Alex Tan and Vince Sia. Edited by Shukor Kasmuni.
18 Sep 2019
