Telling meaningful stories through fashion
Nigerian business entrepreneur Reni Folawiyo is the owner of Alara, a Lagos-based luxury fashion, homeware, textile and art brand.

She tells the BBC about the importance of selling a vision of modern Africa to the world through the promotion of traditional African culture in fashion and art.

  • 16 Sep 2019