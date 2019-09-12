Cheaper, faster, roomier... electric cars are coming

Media player
Electric cars are coming: new models unveiled at Frankfurt Motor Show
The Frankfurt Motor Show offers a first look at the some significant new electric cars: An 8-seat Mercedes, the affordable ID.3 from Volkswagen, and a car that drove all the way to show from China.
Reporter: Theo Leggett. Video journalist: Peter Page.
12 Sep 2019
