Million Dollar Idea: bottled water

How bottled water became a million dollar idea.
People have drunk water for centuries and paid nothing for it. But modern businesses manage to rake in a hundred billion dollars a year from packaging it up and selling it to us. Aaron Heslehurst explains how bottled water became a Million Dollar Idea.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
13 Sep 2019
