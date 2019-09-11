Media player
Mike Ashley defends his spending-spree strategy
Mike Ashley believes his approach to retail will help him become an "enormous fish" in a smaller High Street pond. He tells the BBC's Emma Simpson that he hopes his "elevation strategy" to change Sports Direct from a discount retailer to the "Selfridges of Sport" will come good, despite troubles with House of Fraser.
11 Sep 2019
