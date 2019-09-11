What happens if you fall asleep in a self-driving car?

Video

If you fall asleep in a self-driving car, it will try to wake you - then stop, wherever you happen to be, even if that's the fast lane of a motorway.

Thatcham, the motor industry's research body, wants cars to pull over and stop safely, and better regulation to protect drivers as self-driving cars become more common.

Reporter: Rory Cellan-Jones. Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell.