'Technology is helping education in Africa'
According to trainer and mentor Dr James Magara, the standards of education in subsharan Africa are some of the lowest in the world.
However, he does see hope, driven by the fourth industrial revolution: "Now with the universal presence of computers and smartphones, we have had an expansion of knowledge at our fingertips."
06 Sep 2019
