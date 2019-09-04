'From decade of recovery to decade of renewal'

Media player
Chancellor Sajid Javid on spending round: 'New beginning' for the UK
Chancellor Sajid Javid has outlined how the government's spending plans will help bring wide-ranging improvements to healthcare, education and policing.
He said that he would not wait until after Brexit to deliver on "people's priorities".
But Labour criticised the spending plans as "grubby electioneering".
Read more: Chancellor declares end of austerity
