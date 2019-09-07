Media player
The London schoolgirl running her own e-commerce business
After selling old Christmas presents and teaching herself how to code 14-year-old Cara set up an online retail business.
She’s been running it from her bedroom in London for a year and has already paid for her parents to go on holiday – twice!
This is how she did it.
You can hear more of her story on Radio 4’s Money Box.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
Video journalist: Chanise Evans
