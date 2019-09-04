You've got to get close to your customers
Winnie Awa gave up a career in management consultancy to launch a website devoted to haircare for Afro-Caribbean women. Yet while many people were visiting the site, few of them were buying the products she was offering. Winnie tells the BBC that she realised to drive up sales, she would have to delve deeper into their haircare problems.

