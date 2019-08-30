Media player
The start-up fund backing new Nigerian businesses
In Nigeria, some 90% of university graduates say they want to work for themselves, which is why the country's start-ups are now valued at almost $2bn.
But many firms still need help in growing their businesses, which is where Endeavor Nigeria comes in. The start-up fund brings together investors and experts to help guide local businesses: "It's about helping scale up companies - helping them do what they do, bigger, better, faster," says managing director Eloho Omame.
30 Aug 2019
