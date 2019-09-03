'Women starting their careers find it very, very daunting'
Women make up less than a third of all scientists working today but Nobel Laureate Elizabeth Blackburn wants young women to persist. Confidence and asking for help, she says, are the two ways to get over the gender gap and increase the place of women in STEM.

