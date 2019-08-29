Media player
Cutting food waste in South Africa
Supermarkets in South Africa are tackling food wastage by partnering with Just Now, an app that tells customers when discounts on food that is close to its sell-by date are available for purchase.
One convenience store chain Engen says that food waste has dropped by 50% in one of its Johannesburg-based shops.
29 Aug 2019
