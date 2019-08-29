Media player
How waste is being tackled in Kenya
Waste is a big problem in big cities like Nairobi in Kenya.
Mr Green Africa is a firm that specialises in collecting recyclable waste like cardboard cartons, aluminium and hard plastics and processing it to gather valuable raw materials.
Stephanie Atika, head of supply chain at Mr Green Africa, tells the BBC how the business is trying to build a "fair-trade" industry where waste collectors are fairly compensated.
29 Aug 2019
