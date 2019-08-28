Challenges facing Ethiopia's construction industry

Video

Construction is booming in Ethiopia, accounting for 18% of the country's GDP for the financial year 2017-2018.

The government has pumped millions of dollars into social housing, which has been a windfall for both foreign and local building contractors, and the construction sector is currently the largest employer in the country, with more than two million people employed in full-time and temporary jobs.

However, there are many challenges facing the industry, from mounting debt to difficulty in sourcing the right materials. Can these challenges be overcome soon?