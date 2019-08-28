Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Making renting more viable in Lagos
There are a lot of apartments in Lagos, Nigeria, but many stand empty because landlords expect tenants to pay between one to two years' rent up front before they move in.
Tech start-up Fibre is trying to change this, with a website offering accommodation that can be paid for in monthly or quarterly payments, which is more suitable for young professionals.
-
28 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window