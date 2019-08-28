Media player
Driving affordable housing across Africa
There is a shortage of affordable housing across the African continent, and it often comes down to a lack of funding.
Shelter Afrique is a developmental financial institution that is working with developers, banks, private investors and governments to help affordable housing projects move forward.
28 Aug 2019
