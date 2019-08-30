Media player
How the umbrella became a million dollar idea
The umbrella comes from Asia but for years it was only used in Europe by women, to ward off the rays of the sun. Then an Englishman started carrying one around the streets of London. He suffered years of derision, but finally made it the item we all take with us on rainy days - as Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
30 Aug 2019
