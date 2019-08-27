Banky Wellington: 'Music was a platform to get in the door'

Video

The Nigerian singer, rapper, actor and entrepreneur Banky Wellington says he has used his musical talent as a means of introduction. "Music was a platform to get in the door," he says. "But it was always about what can you do after you get in the door?"

One of Nigeria's biggest box-office stars, he believes that fame must have a conscience and that films should be used to carry important social themes. The BBC's Lerato Mbele sat down with him to hear more.