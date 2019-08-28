'Outside your business niche it can be a minefield'
When PJ Farr left the army he started UK Connect, providing internet services to the building industry - enabling architects, engineers and builders to communicate rapidly using broadband services on construction sites. Nowadays it is a multi-million pound company. But when he was tempted to stray outside this niche, he says he found himself "in a minefield". he advises other entrepreneurs to stay "true to their own sector".
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
28 Aug 2019