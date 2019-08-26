Johnson & Johnson built its brand out of 'greed'
A judge in the US state of Oklahoma has ordered the drug company, Johnson and Johnson, to pay a fine of $572m for fuelling an epidemic of pain-killing opioids in the state.

Lawyers had argued that Johnson and Johnson ran a year-long marketing campaign that promoted the benefits of opioids while minimising potential addiction risk factors.

The company has denied wrongdoing and said immediately after the judgement that it would appeal.

