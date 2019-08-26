Media player
Johnson & Johnson built its brand out of 'greed' says Oklahoma Attorney General
A judge in the US state of Oklahoma has ordered the drug company, Johnson and Johnson, to pay a fine of $572m for fuelling an epidemic of pain-killing opioids in the state.
Lawyers had argued that Johnson and Johnson ran a year-long marketing campaign that promoted the benefits of opioids while minimising potential addiction risk factors.
The company has denied wrongdoing and said immediately after the judgement that it would appeal.
26 Aug 2019
