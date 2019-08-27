'The agency's founder stopped me on the street. I was 65'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'The agency's founder stopped me on the street. I was 65'

At Russia's first model agency specialising in models over 50, beauty does not necessarily mean youth.

Oldushka founder Igor Gavar says it began as a hobby - but it has now become a thriving business with a mission to change how the country perceives age.

Video by Elizaveta Vereykina.

  • 27 Aug 2019