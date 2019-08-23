The retirement home for elderly pets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Retirement home for elderly pets

When pets get old and need intensive care, few places will take them in.

In Tokyo, a growing number of pet homes have opened to give elderly and sick pets the love and attention their human carers no longer can.

A change in Japanese law in 2013, which obliges owners to look after ageing pets, has helped boost demand for these "pet retirement" services.

Produced by: Pamela Parker and Erica Symonds

Filmed & edited by: Adam Tyrell

Additional reporting by: Sakiko Shiraishi

  • 23 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Man takes tortoise for walks to the pub