Retirement home for elderly pets

Video

When pets get old and need intensive care, few places will take them in.

In Tokyo, a growing number of pet homes have opened to give elderly and sick pets the love and attention their human carers no longer can.

A change in Japanese law in 2013, which obliges owners to look after ageing pets, has helped boost demand for these "pet retirement" services.

Produced by: Pamela Parker and Erica Symonds

Filmed & edited by: Adam Tyrell

Additional reporting by: Sakiko Shiraishi