'I bought a house thanks to my bullet journal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I bought a house thanks to my bullet journal'

Bullet journals. Are they beautifully illustrated to-do list or money-saving tools? More than seven million people have shared the hashtags #bulletjournal or #bujo on Instagram. And one bullet journalist says it has helped her to save for a house.

Produced by: Victoria Park

  • 21 Aug 2019
Go to next video: UK lavender blooms on Instagram