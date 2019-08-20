Media player
'I want the Brexit uncertainty to end'
A no-deal Brexit could cost the farming industry £850m a year in lost profits, new research seen by the BBC suggests.
Colin Ferguson, who runs his own herd of 200 dairy cattle in Scotland, says he wants the Brexit "uncertainty" to end.
20 Aug 2019
