Why US firms are desperate to retain ageing staff
According to the US Department of Labour, since March 2018 US monthly job vacancies have outnumbered unemployed job seekers.
As the baby boomers reach retirement, it seems there are not enough millennials in the jobs pipeline ready to step in.
"We have a labour shortage and it's going to be a problem for the next couple of decades as the boomers leave the workforce," says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.
20 Aug 2019
