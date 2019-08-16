Could solar power end Nigeria's power cuts?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Could solar power end Nigeria's power cuts?

In Nigeria's capital Lagos the noise of petrol-driven generators coming from shops and offices is common because of the country's numerous power cuts that can make running a business difficult. One businessman, Femi Adeyemo, the CEO of Arnergy, says that widespread adoption of solar energy could be one answer to the country's power problems.

  • 16 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Nigeria: 'We need to get our infrastructure right'