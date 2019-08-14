Media player
The popularity of virtual betting in Kenya
Betting shops are hugely popular in Kenya.
You wouldn't think there would be much to bet on in the football off-season, so instead punters turn to betting on virtual football games and dog races.
The computer has already decided how each game is going to go, and the punters have to guess who will win.
Bets can range from $0.50 to $1,000 per game.
14 Aug 2019
